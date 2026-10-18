'We are ready for war': Iran's new defense minister threatens US and Israel

Iran appointed Mehrdad Akhlaqi, a longtime senior figure in the Islamic Republic's missile industry, as its new defense minister on Sunday, replacing an acting minister who had served since his predecessor was killed in an Israeli strike in February. Hours after his appointment, Akhlaqi threatened the United States and Israel with a sweeping military response , warning President Donald Trump that any renewed attack on Iran could leave American forces facing heavy casualties.

Akhlaqi, 68, succeeds Majid Ebn al-Reza, who had served as acting defense minister following the killing of Aziz Nasirzadeh in Israel's opening strikes on February 28, at the start of Operation Roaring Lion. Iranian lawmakers approved his appointment by a large majority after he presented a plan to rebuild military-industrial infrastructure damaged during the war, accelerate the development of defense technologies and expand cooperation with private-sector companies.

Gallery Iran's new defense minister, Mehrdad Akhlaqi

The new minister has spent decades in Iran's defense industry, particularly its ballistic missile program, and has been subject to American and European sanctions for his activities. He previously headed the Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group, a subsidiary of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization responsible for ballistic missile production. The UN Security Council placed him under sanctions in March 2007, followed by the U.S. Treasury in 2008, which accused him of overseeing the group's daily operations and participating in negotiations to acquire equipment.

In November 2014, Akhlaqi was appointed head of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization, which operates under the Defense Ministry. European Union documents also link him to senior management roles in Iran's Defense Industries Organization and to the development of missiles, drones and other military technologies. He holds a degree in chemical engineering from Amirkabir University and a master's degree in strategic management from Malek Ashtar University. Despite his extensive career, he has maintained a relatively low public profile, with much of the available information about him appearing in military records and sanctions documents.

'Let's see how many bodies Trump evacuates'

Addressing lawmakers following his appointment, Akhlaqi declared that he had been a potential assassination target for decades. "I have been on the enemy's assassination list for 35 years," he said, warning that if the "American-Israeli enemy makes another mistake," Iran's response would be "surprising and extensive."

He pledged to strengthen Iran's regional network of allied armed groups, known by Tehran as the "axis of resistance," and restructure the Defense Ministry to meet what he described as daily security threats.

Akhlaqi also claimed that Iran had already taken measures to counter a potential American attack involving the GBU-43/B, commonly known as the "Mother of All Bombs," the most powerful conventional bomb in the U.S. arsenal. His remarks followed reports that Trump was considering using the weapon in a future strike against Iran.

Has faced international sanctions since 2007

"Trump should be thinking about how to get his people out of the region safe and sound," Akhlaqi warned. "Let him try dropping one bomb, and then we'll see how many bodies he has to evacuate."

The new defense minister also claimed that Iran was relocating its military production facilities to more heavily protected locations. "We are not building new factories in their previous locations. Instead, we are building them inside mountains and fortified, secure structures," he said. "With our fingers on the trigger, we are prepared for war against the Zionists."

He further promised that an Iranian-made heavy fighter jet would take flight next year, describing it as an entirely domestically produced aircraft.

Iran says seven-day Hormuz deal remains on the table

Alongside the military threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran's proposal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a seven-day framework remained on the table, despite Trump's rejection of the plan last month.

"Our position is completely clear. We presented it to the United States in the form of a seven-day plan," Araghchi said. "If there is any sincerity on the American side, the path forward is clear: If the conditions are met, the strait will reopen on the sixth day and negotiations will resume on the seventh."

Iran's conditions include lifting the U.S. blockade of its ports, removing oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian funds and ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. Tehran is effectively seeking a return to the framework of a June memorandum of understanding under which Washington offered significant concessions. Trump, however, has shown no interest in returning to that arrangement and is demanding immediate nuclear concessions that Iran has refused to provide.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ( Photo: Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP )

Amid the diplomatic deadlock, Iran has intensified attacks this month on oil tankers and commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz under an American-led protection operation, seeking to disrupt traffic through the strategic waterway. Fuel prices have remained elevated despite Trump's statements that the strait is fully open.

The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports also remains in place, further straining an already deteriorating Iranian economy. Trump has signaled that he could resume military strikes after the November 3 U.S. midterm elections, raising the prospect of renewed fighting if negotiations fail.