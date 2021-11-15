Israel to hold drill in Jerusalem simulating 'dirty bomb' attack

The Defense Ministry said it will hold a large-scale exercise in Jerusalem on Tuesday which will simulate a terror attack with a radiological device.

The drill will take place at the city's Teddy Stadium and in the adjacent Pais Arena complex.

2 צפייה בגלריה Border Police officers at Jerusalem's Old City ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

The Defense Ministry and Israel Police will lead the exercise, with participants from the military, Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom ambulance service, the Health Ministry, Environmental Protection Ministry and the Jerusalem municipality.

The drill aims to simulate how the country's government and emergency services would respond to a non-conventional terror attack with a so-called "dirty bomb", which includes radioactive elements.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the exercise was “planned in advance and is not linked to any specific scenario.”

Numerous security forces and emergency vehicles will be mobilized in the streets of Jerusalem.

2 צפייה בגלריה IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochai during a drill along Israel's northern frontier last month ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Last October, Israel's security forces launched a five-day exercise, simulating a full-scale war with the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

Some Israeli military officials consider the Lebanese faction to be the second most serious threat to Israel's security, after Iran's nuclear power.