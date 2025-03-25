IDF unmasks eliminated Al Jazeera journalist as Hamas terrorist

The IDF and Shin Bet on Tuesday. confirmed the elimination of Hamas operative Hossam Shabat, who worked as a journalist for Al Jazeera and had millions of social media followers.
In an official statement, the military revealed that Shabat was "a sniper terrorist from the Beit Hanoun Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization, who cynically posed as an Al-Jazeera journalist."
"In October 2024, the IDF and ISA exposed the terrorist's direct affiliation with the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization. Internal Hamas documents were revealed proving that he participated in military training conducted by the Beit Hanoun Battalion of Hamas in 2019," the statement added.
"During the war, Hossam carried out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. This is additional proof of Hamas terrorists affiliation to the Al-Jazeera network," according to the IDF.
The IDF's words come following Palestinian reports of Shabat's death on Monday, which detailed an attack on a World Food Program warehouse in northwestern Gaza City and Shabat's elimination. He had been reporting from northern Gaza in the wake of the collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the IDF's continued operations in the Strip.