IDF unmasks eliminated Al Jazeera journalist as Hamas terrorist

Military's targeted strike on Hossam Shabat, a Hamas sniper masquerading as an Al Jazeera journalist, comes following incriminating documents showing he was part of terror group's battalion

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Al Jazeera
Hamas
War
The IDF and Shin Bet on Tuesday. confirmed the elimination of Hamas operative Hossam Shabat, who worked as a journalist for Al Jazeera and had millions of social media followers.
In an official statement, the military revealed that Shabat was "a sniper terrorist from the Beit Hanoun Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization, who cynically posed as an Al-Jazeera journalist."
2 View gallery
Hossam Shabat's profileHossam Shabat's profile
Hossam Shabat's profile
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"In October 2024, the IDF and ISA exposed the terrorist's direct affiliation with the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization. Internal Hamas documents were revealed proving that he participated in military training conducted by the Beit Hanoun Battalion of Hamas in 2019," the statement added.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"During the war, Hossam carried out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. This is additional proof of Hamas terrorists affiliation to the Al-Jazeera network," according to the IDF.
2 View gallery
Hossam Shabat's profileHossam Shabat's profile
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF's words come following Palestinian reports of Shabat's death on Monday, which detailed an attack on a World Food Program warehouse in northwestern Gaza City and Shabat's elimination. He had been reporting from northern Gaza in the wake of the collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the IDF's continued operations in the Strip.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""