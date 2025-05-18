US vice president to visit after Trump skips Isarel in Mideast tour

President Donald Trump skipped Israel during his Middle East tour, a decision that has drawn criticism and may lead to his Vice President, J.D. Vance, visiting the country the day after tomorrow.
Discussions are underway regarding Vice President Vance’s visit to Israel on Tuesday, but his arrival has not been finalized yet. Vance is scheduled to attend the inauguration event of Pope Leo XIV in Rome, an event that Israeli President Isaac Herzog will also attend. If Vance does make it to Israel, it will be for a one-day visit.
The visit comes in the wake of criticism in Israel over Trump’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates during his first trip abroad, while leaving Israel out of his itinerary. Vance, considered a leading figure in the isolationist camp within the administration, represents a rare opportunity for Israel to attempt to persuade him on various issues of concern.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Last month, following Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Vance held his first official meeting with survivors of captivity and families of hostages.
Vice President Vance also met with the previous pope, Francis, shortly before his death. The newly elected Pope Leo XIV has faced criticism from Trump supporters due to past tweets in which he opposed the U.S. president’s immigration policies, leading some to label him as "anti-MAGA."