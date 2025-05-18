US vice president to visit after Trump skips Isarel in Mideast tour

President Donald Trump skipped Israel during his Middle East tour, a decision that has drawn criticism and may lead to his Vice President, J.D. Vance, visiting the country the day after tomorrow.

Discussions are underway regarding Vice President Vance’s visit to Israel on Tuesday, but his arrival has not been finalized yet. Vance is scheduled to attend the inauguration event of Pope Leo XIV in Rome, an event that Israeli President Isaac Herzog will also attend. If Vance does make it to Israel, it will be for a one-day visit.

