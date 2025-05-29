Houthi missile sends millions to shelters 24 hours after Israeli attack in Yemen

A ballistic missile was launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis late Thursday, triggering air raid sirens across central Israel. The IDF reported the threat was intercepted shortly after the alarms sounded.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military said in a statement.
The attack comes one day after the IDF struck Yemen’s Sanaa airport in retaliation for continuing Houthi missile launches against the country.
"Air Force planes have now attacked terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist organization at the airport in Sanaa and destroyed the last remaining plane used by the Houthis," Defense Minister Israel Katz said after the strike.
"This is a clear message and a direct continuation of the policy we have established: whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay heavy prices. The ports in Yemen will continue to be severely damaged, and the airport in Sanaa will be destroyed again and again, as will other strategic infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist organization and its supporters.
“The Houthi terrorist organization will be under naval and air blockade - as we pledged and warned. Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold."
This incident marks the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict against the terror group, with the Houthis increasing their missile and drone attacks on Israel amid the war in Gaza.