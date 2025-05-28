Without warning: IDF again attacks Yemen's Sanaa airport

The Israeli Air Force is attacking the airport in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, again Wednesday morning . According to reports in Yemen, the airport was attacked several times. Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack, and announced the name of the operation as "Golden Jewel."

"Air Force planes have now attacked terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist organization at the airport in Sanaa and destroyed the last remaining plane used by the Houthis," Katz said. "This is a clear message and a direct continuation of the policy we have established: whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay heavy prices. The ports in Yemen will continue to be severely damaged, and the airport in Sanaa will be destroyed again and again, as will other strategic infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist organization and its supporters. The Houthi terrorist organization will be under naval and air blockade - as we pledged and warned. Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold."

The IDF spokesman also confirmed the attack. In an announcement, the spokesperson's unit said that "the IDF recently attacked the central airport in Sanaa, and also attacked aircraft belonging to the Houthi terrorist organization. The aircraft that were attacked were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transport terrorists who promoted terrorist acts against the State of Israel. Similar to the ports of Hodeidah and al-Salif that were attacked last week, the central airport in Sanaa is continuously operated by the Houthi regime and is used by it for terrorist purposes. This is another example of the brutal use that the Houthi terrorist organization makes of civilian infrastructure for terrorist acts."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was passed at least four notes at his trial hearing on Wednesday morning during the Yemen strikes and the aftermath.

"The Air Force has attacked the airport in Sanaa again, which is controlled by the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen," Netanyahu said in a statement issued from the trial. "We work according to a simple rule: Whoever harms us, we harm them. Whoever does not understand this with force, will now understand it with greater force. But, as I have said more than once: The Houthis are only the symptom. The main driving force behind them is Iran, which is responsible for the aggression emanating from Yemen."

Although the Houthis have suffered huge losses due to U.S. and Israeli attacks , they continue to fire missiles and drones at Israel regularly , and are also careful to publish threatening claims of responsibility after each attack. On Tueday at 5:03 a.m., missile alerts were activated i n several communities in the Jordan Valley and Samaria - following a missile launch from Yemen. Afterward, at 7:42 a.m., an IDF spokesman updated that another missile launched from Yemen had been intercepted, and the army statement stated that "according to policy, no alerts were activated."

Since the start of the war, Israel has come under attack from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Since the fighting in Gaza resumed, the attacks increased, with missile fire sending millions of Israelis into shelters nearly every other day.

The airport resumed operations on Wednesday after an earlier IDF strike earlier this month .