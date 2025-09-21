For the first time since April, two projectiles fired from Gaza at Ashdod

Sirens sounded Sunday morning in Ashdod and the nearby community of Nitzan, following projectile launches from the northern Gaza Strip — the first such attack since April.
Hamas claimed responsibility for firing two projectiles toward Israeli territory. The IDF said one projectile was intercepted and the other exploded in an open area.
Magen David Adom reported no calls about casualties or damage. Police said there were reports of rocket fragments falling in the Lachish region.
“We call on residents to follow instructions, avoid approaching the scene, refrain from touching rocket remnants that may contain explosives, and immediately report them to the 100 emergency hotline,” police said.