Iran claims tactical shift after missile salvo triggers nationwide sirens in Israel

Iran launched five separate salvoes Monday morning, firing a total of nine missiles across the country, prompting millions of Israelis to seek shelter, some for nearly an hour, in what Tehran described as a shift in tactics.

The IDF reported that two missiles landed outside the country’s borders, and most of those that did penetrate airspace were intercepted. Magen David Adom said there were no reported injuries from missile strikes, though 10 individuals sustained minor injuries while heading to shelters. One missile struck near a strategic infrastructure facility close to Ashdod, and impact sites were also recorded in the Negev and Upper Galilee.

Iranian missile crashes near Ashdod

The incident began at 10:11 a.m., when the Home Front Command issued advance warnings to residents in northern Israel, including Haifa, the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights. Four minutes later, sirens sounded in frontline communities near the Lebanon border. At 10:20 a.m., alerts were extended to central and southern Israel, including the Gush Dan metropolitan area, Jerusalem, its surroundings and the Shephelah.

Seven minutes later, sirens were activated in central Israel, the Shephelah, Samaria, the Lachish region, Ashkelon and Jerusalem. Residents in several central cities—primarily Tel Aviv and northern Sharon—reported hearing loud booms without accompanying sirens.

At 10:38 a.m., alerts were again issued in the north, including the Golan Heights and Galilee. Two minutes later, the Home Front Command issued another advance warning for residents in western Negev and the Gaza border region. Simultaneously, sirens sounded again across northern areas, including Haifa, the Bay Area, Jezreel Valley, Menashe, Carmel, Wadi Ara, Nahariya, Afula and Tiberias.

4 View gallery Missile debris in the Galilee Panhandle

By 10:45 a.m., alerts had spread throughout southern Israel, including Gaza border communities, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Netivot, Kiryat Gat and surrounding towns. The barrage of sirens persisted for several minutes, also affecting Gadera, Beit Shemesh and nearby areas.

At 11:02 a.m., the Home Front Command declared, “The event has ended,” allowing millions to leave protected zones. However, at 11:22 a.m., sirens sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz near the Gaza border. It was later determined to have been a false alarm.

At 11:31 a.m., officials again instructed residents of northern Israel to take shelter. Three minutes later, sirens were heard in the Upper and Western Galilee and throughout the Golan Heights, including Karmiel, Acre, Nahariya and Qatzrin.

Iranian missile lands in northern Israel





At 11:44 a.m., the Home Front Command announced a second “end of event,” and the IDF reported that only a single missile had been fired during that round—and it had been intercepted. Impacts were confirmed near Ashdod and close to Safed, and shrapnel fell in Kibbutz Snir in the Galilee Panhandle.

Iran’s Mehr News Agency quoted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as saying it had “decided to change its tactics in attacks against Israel.” According to the statement, “We are targeting points from northern to southern Israel, including Haifa and Tel Aviv, using missiles and drones.”

Iranian reports claimed the latest alerts in Israel were part of the 21st wave of Operation True Promise 3. The Iranians said their “special tactics are penetrating Israel’s layers of defense.”

The most recent missile launch coincided with IDF strikes across Iran, including in the capital Tehran and at a prison housing dissidents . Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “The IDF is now striking with unprecedented force at regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran. For every strike on Israeli civilians, the Iranian dictator will be punished. The attacks will continue with full force. Images of the damage will soon be released to demonstrate the extent of the damage.”

Iran’s Fars News Agency later reported that “areas in northwestern and eastern Tehran were attacked,” as well as “several locations in the city of Karaj.”

4 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Meanwhile, the Israel Electric Corporation reported a strike near a strategic facility in the Ashdod area. “Following the impact in southern Israel, power supply disruptions have been recorded in several communities in the region,” the company said.

“Electricity crews are en route to various sites in the field to restore power as quickly as possible. The work includes infrastructure repairs and safety hazard mitigation, coordinated with security forces.” Later, the company confirmed that power had been fully restored.

Rescue flights carrying Israelis —some arriving from New York, Rome and Larnaca—were held in the air for about 45 minutes due to the alerts. Departing flights from Ben Gurion Airport were also delayed, and travelers were evacuated to protected spaces. Operations at the airport later resumed.