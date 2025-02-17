Hispanic Christian delegation in Israel amid growing Evangelical influence in U.S. politics

A delegation of prominent Hispanic-Evangelical Christian leaders has just completed a 10-day mission to Israel with Eagles’ Wings, aimed at strengthening Christian support for the Jewish state.

Led by Bishop Robert Stearns, founder of Eagles’ Wings, and Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, the visit was one of the largest faith-based Hispanic delegations to Israel in recent years. These leaders are growing in influence across the U.S., including within President Donald Trump’s circle.

The 30 pastors on the trip collectively reach millions of Latino Evangelical Christians in America.

“This past election that we just saw in America, I think, indicated the growing power of the Latino vote in America,” Stearns told ILTV. “Forty-six percent of Latinos voted for Donald Trump, 54% of Latino males, and arguably the most influential figure in Latino evangelical circles is Pastor Sam Rodriguez.”

Rodriguez added that 78% of Latino Evangelicals, the largest demographic in America, "that community voted for President Trump, and again his stance on Israel, on pushing back against this constant angst in the region and what we tolerate.

"The last four years unfortunately demonstrated that when America is weak, adversity will arise," Rodriguez said. "Weakness attracts adversity, and Latinos said, ‘There's a new sheriff in town.’”

The Christian leaders said they came to Israel not just to pray, but to stand in solidarity through action, education, and advocacy. They visited holy sites like the Western Wall, historic landmarks such as Yad Vashem, and met with top political leaders.

Rodriguez, recently appointed to Pastor Paula White’s team in the White House Faith Office, and Stearns said they hope to use their platforms to advocate for Israel and the Jewish people.