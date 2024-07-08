Netanyahu's red lines add risk to already battered relations with Egypt, officials warn

Israeli officials were concerned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have added to the already strained relations with Egypt in his comments on Sunday. Netanyahu outlined Israel's red lines in negotiations with Hamas, among them he said Israel would prevent the smuggling of weapons for Hamas across the border with Egypt.
The officials said Netanyahu's comments were detrimental to the discussions between Israel and the Egyptians and may already have an adverse effect on the chances for a cease-fire deal in exchange for the release of the hostages.
The prime minister chose to make the public comments before his cabinet met to discuss the possible deal being negotiated and without briefing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar left for Cairo on Monday at the head of a security delegation, for meetings with Egyptian officials. They will be discussing the Rafah border crossing and are expected to raise Israel's request for an underground barrier to be built along the Philadelphi corridor, to prevent the use of new tunnels to bring weapons into the Strip.
In May, the Wall Street Journal cited Egyptian sources as saying that Egypt was considering downgrading its diplomatic relations with Israel, including potentially recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv after Israeli forces took control of the Rafah crossing despite its commitment to Cairo that it would not close the border down and would warn the Egyptians in advance before its offensive.
Officials in the political and security system were astonished by Netanyahu's public announcement of red lines for the negotiations for the release of the hostages made on Sunday. T
A security official called this "improper conduct that will harm the chance of returning the hostages home. There is also a question of timing here. If you issue the announcement even negotiations have started then why negotiate? If this is the conduct, the hostages will never return."