Lebanon's president to Iran: 'We are tired of others’ wars on our land'

Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar on Sunday cited a meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and an Iranian delegation attending former Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral, signaling a possible shift in Lebanon’s diplomacy.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf conveyed greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, invited Aoun for an official visit to Tehran and congratulated him on his appointment. Ghalibaf stressed Iran’s willingness to work with Arab and Islamic nations to help rebuild areas damaged in strikes in Lebanon.
"We are tired of others’ wars on our land. I agree that countries should not interfere in others' internal affairs. The best way to confront any aggression is Lebanese unity," Aoun responded.
"Lebanon has paid too heavy a price for the Palestinian cause," he added, expressing hope for a "just resolution." Aoun also conveyed Lebanon’s desire for "the best possible relations with Tehran for the benefit of both nations and peoples."
Ghalibaf arrived alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on a direct flight from Tehran, effectively ending a Lebanese ban on flights from Iran. The ban had been imposed following Israeli warnings about Hezbollah receiving funds via commercial flights.