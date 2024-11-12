Mossad confirms concrete intel of plot to attack Israelis in Ko Pha Ngan full moon party

Mossad confirmed on Tuesday that there was an immediate and credible threat of a plot to attack Israelis during the full moon party at Ko Pha Ngan on Friday. Ynet learned earlier that Thailand police warned in an internal brief, of the planned attack on Israeli tourists on the island.
Thai police increased their activity on the island and set up roadblocks. Officials involved in the matter said that there is concrete information of the plan to target the estimated tens of thousands of Israeli visitors.
The National Security Council issued a travel warning urging Israelis to be aware of their surroundings, report any suspicious activity, avoid Israeli markings and also avoid crowded gatherings. The NSC said the warnings were for all of Thailand and not only Ko Pha Ngan.
Ko Pha Ngan is known not only for its beautiful beaches but also for its full moon parties that carry on through the night. "From my experience, Israelis are rattled easily," said Erez Rot, a travel agent based in Ko Samui, another thai island. "But maybe this year, certainly after the attacks in Amsterdam, Israelis should avoid crowded gatherings." He said that since the outbreak of war, tourism in Thailand had taken a hit and fewer Israelis travel there.
Concerns of an attack come weeks after a specific warning was issued to Israelis visiting Sri Lanka, who were told to leave the Arugam Bay area because a hit squad was believed to be in the area. Three suspects were later arrested and according to court filings in the U.S., Iran was behind a plot to target the Israelis there.
