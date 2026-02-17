Violent clashes erupt in Bnei Brak over internal Haredi dispute, one day after riots over soldiers

A day after riots erupted following the arrival of two female soldiers in the city, violent clashes continued for several hours Monday evening in Bnei Brak — this time over an internal dispute within the ultra-Orthodox community.

Watch footage from the unrest:

Riots in Bnei Brak over split in ultra-Orthodox community





Ultra-Orthodox residents have for some time been criticizing the Vizhnitz Center Hasidic group, a small community that split from the larger Vizhnitz Hasidic dynasty. The group reportedly demands absolute self-nullification before its rebbe and extreme faith in him, drawing opposition from many within the broader Haredi public.

On Monday, a protest was organized against the small Hasidic faction, but it escalated into clashes, property damage, roadblocks and the throwing of objects. The disturbances began in the afternoon and continued into the evening hours. Police forces who arrived to quell the unrest were themselves attacked with objects, eggs and even a fire extinguisher sprayed at officers.

2 View gallery Second day of violent riots in Bnei Brak ( Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

Although the protest against the faction officially ended at 3:00 p.m., youths and teenagers later exploited the gathering to intensify the violence, not necessarily directed at the same group. Rioting was reported at several locations across the city.

“In recent hours, uncontrolled and unsupervised protests and demonstrations have taken place in the city, constituting an educational disaster for the souls of our children," Bnei Brak Mayor Rabbi Hanoch Zeibert said. "These demonstrations stem from a handful of fringe individuals who drag members of the younger generation into acts whose consequences no one can foresee. At the same time, the police are operating on the ground to prevent these irresponsible events from taking place in our city. I ask every parent to take responsibility for themselves and their family and ensure that no member of their immediate family is present in these areas that are dangerous from an educational standpoint.”

He added: “Violence is not our way. Venting rage is contrary to our values, and we cannot accept actions that contradict the Torah and Jewish law. Our role is to ensure that our city remains safe spiritually and physically, with God’s help. Dear parents, guard your children — your treasures — with utmost care. The place for these treasures is not in the street.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz had planned to visit Bnei Brak Monday evening to pay a condolence call at the home of Haredi political activist Moti Babchik, whose father had died. However, security officials advised him not to come due to fears of unrest directed at him, amid the previous day’s riots.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz canceled a condolence visit to the city due to the riots ( Photo: Aggelos Nakkas/ AFP )

The earlier violence erupted after two female soldiers arrived in the city to conduct a home visit as part of their welfare duties in the Israel Defense Forces. A rumor spread among residents that the soldiers were delivering draft notices, triggering the escalation. During the clashes, three police officers were injured, stun grenades were used against rioters and a helicopter was deployed. In one incident, a man pushing a baby stroller was filmed walking near officers who were throwing stun grenades and shouting at them to stop. A police motorcycle was set on fire, and a patrol car was overturned.

Tel Aviv District Police Commander Haim Sargarof criticized the military at the scene of the unrest. “ The army must coordinate with us before entering the city ,” he said. “When they enter without coordinating, we are left to react.” He added that police are using camera footage to identify rioters. “We reached the person who set the motorcycle on fire. We need to carry out arrests, and we need to restore calm for the residents, who need to know there will be zero tolerance for disorder,” he said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir spoke Sunday with the two soldiers to express support. “I asked to speak with you to tell you that the IDF and I stand fully and clearly behind you. No one is permitted to harm your dignity or interfere with the important mission you are carrying out,” he said.

Although much of the unrest was documented on video and the faces of many rioters appear in footage, all suspects arrested were released by Tuesday morning. Nevertheless, many in Bnei Brak have criticized what they describe as a heavy-handed police response in dispersing the disturbances. Condemnations of the rioters’ violence were issued from across the political spectrum.