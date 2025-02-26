Freed terrorist faces charges for traffic offenses during release celebrations

Police charges freed Hamas terrorist Ashraf Zghair and two relatives for reckless driving during his release celebration in Kafr Aqab

Israel Police on Wednesday filed charges against Hamas terrorist Ashraf Zghair, 46, and two of his relatives. The three are accused of recklessness, failing to wear seat belts and partially hanging out of a moving vehicle while celebrating Zghair’s release in Kafr Aqab, north of Jerusalem.
The indictment was filed as Israel mourned hostages murdered in Hamas captivity, including Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas.
Ashraf Zghair's release celebrations
Ashraf Zghair's release celebrations
According to the charges, Zghair was released from prison on January 25 as part of the hostage deal's second handover. He had been imprisoned since 2002, serving six life sentences for transporting the terrorist who carried out a bus bombing in Tel Aviv, which killed six people and wounded 84.
Following his release, a reception was held for Zghair in Kafr Aqab, attended by locals and family members. The celebration included Hamas flag-waving, live gunfire, slowed traffic and cheers for the freed terrorist.
During the event, the three defendants, all in their 40s and residents of Kafr Aqab and East Jerusalem, were seen standing inside a moving vehicle with parts of their bodies hanging out and without seat belts.
2 View gallery
חגיגות שחרור למחבל בכפר עקב - חקירת אחד החשודים בחגיגת שחרור המחבל חגיגות שחרור למחבל בכפר עקב - חקירת אחד החשודים בחגיגת שחרור המחבל
Ashraf Zghair's release celebrations
(Photo: Israel Police)
2 View gallery
אשרף זגייר, אסיר פלסטיני לשעבר, בן 46, שישב 23 שנים בכלא שריצה שישה מאסרי עולם וששוחרר על ידי ישראלאשרף זגייר, אסיר פלסטיני לשעבר, בן 46, שישב 23 שנים בכלא שריצה שישה מאסרי עולם וששוחרר על ידי ישראל
Ashraf Zghair
(Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
“By doing so, they posed a real danger to their own safety and lives, in clear violation of the law, while recklessly waving to the crowd gathered on the road," the police said in a statement.
Days later, security forces arrested 12 suspects involved in the incident. A search uncovered Hamas flags, banners, fireworks, an airsoft gun, a large sum of money and other items.
After concluding the investigation and gathering sufficient evidence, prosecutors filed the indictment Monday morning at the Jerusalem Traffic Court.
