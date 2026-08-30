Watch: masked gunmen ambush 25-year-old in Rahat as he enters his car

A 25-year-old man was seriously wounded early Sunday in a close-range shooting outside his home in Rahat, southern Israel, in what police believe was linked to a dispute between criminals.
Footage shows the victim entering his vehicle as another car pulls up alongside him. Two masked men then approach, open the door of his car and shoot him at close range.
The attackers had arrived in the area around dawn and were seen circling a nearby roundabout before waiting for the victim near his home. Once he got into his car, they carried out the attack. One of the gunmen opened the door and shot him, while the second fired into the air. The pair then fled the scene.
The shooting was reported to Magen David Adom at 4:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in serious condition.
MDA medic Ala al-Huzeil said the victim was fully conscious when emergency crews arrived but had suffered severe penetrating injuries.
“We saw the wounded man fully conscious and suffering from serious penetrating injuries to his body,” he said. “We provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition.”