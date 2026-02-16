Police officer arrested after stabbing daughter’s former partner in Netanya

A police officer was arrested Monday after allegedly stabbing his daughter’s former partner during a fight outside his home in Netanya.

The young man was seriously wounded in the stabbing and taken for medical treatment. The officer sustained a light injury, reportedly a cut from the knife used in the incident.

1 View gallery ( Photo: shutterstock )

According to initial findings, the young man arrived at the officer’s home, prompting the officer to go downstairs accompanied by his three children, ages 19, 15 and 12. Investigators suspect the officer and his children assaulted the young man together, with at least two of them armed with kitchen knives.

All those involved were detained. The Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department opened a probe into the officer, who was off duty at the time.

The incident was recorded, but the footage has not been released. Information indicates this was not the first dispute between the officer and his daughter’s former partner.

In a separate incident in Jerusalem, a complaint was filed with the Police Internal Investigations Department after plainclothes detectives were accused of chasing two 14-year-old boys without identifying themselves. Security camera footage reportedly shows one of the boys being forced into a vehicle.