Only 5% of Israel’s October 7 casualties left a will, data shows

Only 5% of casualties from the Iron Swords war left a will, according to the Guardian General and Director of Inheritance Affairs. Since October 7, 1,938, inheritance claims have been filed for fallen soldiers and victims, with 1,840 cases involving no will and only 98 requests seeking to execute an existing will.
For comparison, in 2023, the General Custodian handled about 1,450 inheritance claims for war casualties, with the same roughly 95% having left no will.
The war has forced Israel’s inheritance system to address unprecedented legal and human challenges, as families cope with the deaths of children, spouses or parents while navigating the legal complexities of inheritance.
In response, the Justice Ministry enacted emergency amendments on Nov. 7, 2023, to address issues specific to war casualties. One change allows family members who died in close succession—such as those killed on October 7–8—to be considered as having died simultaneously, even if minutes or hours apart, preventing inheritance distortions that could otherwise affect heirs’ rights.
The amendments also expanded the discretion of inheritance registrars, allowing them to adjust estate distributions under special circumstances. For example, if a couple was killed without children, parents of the woman and siblings of the man could agree on splitting assets: parents inherit property in Israel, while the man’s siblings inherit rights abroad—avoiding unnecessary disputes.
Another amendment concerns “waiver of inheritance,” allowing relatives to renounce their rights in favor of others. This now covers parents, extended family and even ex-spouses, aiming to simplify estate division and reduce legal disputes. About 90 bereaved families have used this provision. In one case, a mother inherited her soldier son’s estate after his estranged father abroad formally waived his rights.
Registrars have also handled sensitive cases, such as a mother claiming her deceased daughter’s inheritance when the father was unknown. After verification, the mother was granted sole inheritance.
“The principle guiding us is prioritizing humanity over formality,” said Ben-Zion Figlison, General Custodian. “Behind every file is a grieving mother, sibling or spouse, and our goal is to let families navigate their loss with dignity, without bureaucratic obstacles.”