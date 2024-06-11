Possible rockets attack over Haifa in first attack on city since January

Aerial defenses were activated over Haifa in a possible rocket attack on Israel's third-largest city, on Tuesday after the military said earlier that it thwarted an attack by drones off the northern city's coast. Haifa was last under attack in January. The military was investigating whether the missile defense system was falsely activated. Only one man was reported hurt when he fell as he was running for shelter.
At the same time, rocket sirens blared in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights regions amid a barrage of some 40 rockets fired by Hezbollah.
The attacks came after the IDF confirmed it had carried out strikes on Hezbollah assets in Lebanon, 150 km. (93 miles) from the border with Israel. "IAF fighter jets struck a military complex of the Hezbollah 4400 unit, the logistical reinforcement unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The unit is used to smuggle weapons to and from Lebanon. In the complex, two sites located in the area of Baalbek deep in Lebanon were struck," the military said adding that additional targets in Southern Lebanon also came under attack.
The strike near the Lebanon-Syria border reportedly targeted a convoy carrying weapons for Hezbollah.