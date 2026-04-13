Survey: most Israelis oppose Iran ceasefire, divided on whether to respect it

Nearly two-thirds of Israelis oppose the ceasefire with Iran , though the public is divided over whether Israel should uphold the two-week truce or resume attacks, according to a poll by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The survey, conducted by Hebrew University’s Agam Labs, is the first national poll since the United States and Iran agreed last week to a ceasefire brokered by Pakistan. Talks over the weekend in Islamabad failed to produce a broader agreement to end the war.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters )

The ceasefire has halted U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, but fighting continues on another front. In Lebanon, clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group have persisted, with ongoing strikes and rocket fire in the north.

According to the poll, 61% of Israelis oppose extending the ceasefire to include Hezbollah, a key demand raised by Iran during negotiations with the United States.

When asked about Iran, 39% of respondents said Israel should resume attacks, 41% said it should respect the ceasefire, and 19% said they were unsure.

The poll surveyed 1,312 Israelis between April 9 and 10, with a margin of error of 3.2%.

The findings come as Israel prepares for a prolonged regional conflict, with officials assessing that threats from Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and other fronts cannot be eliminated entirely.