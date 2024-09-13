Sinwar thanks Hezbollah leader in telegram, report

Lebanese media reported on Friday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar sent a telegram to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah thanking him for his support in the Gaza war.
Sinwar also thanked the leader of the Lebanon-based terror group for his condolence message after the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, adding that the war against Israel will be remembered as "one of the historically respected battles of our people."
In the telegram attributed to Sinwar, he said the solidarity with Gaza "expresses blessed actions, in the resistance's fronts" and that Hamas will continue to "stand firm" against Israel and remain loyal to the "blood of the martyrs" until "the occupation is banished from our land and a Palestinian state is established."
Sinwar, who now also heads the terror group's political bureau on Tuesday, sent a message to the Algerian government in which he "reiterated his appreciation for Algeria's support of the Palestinian people and its defense of their rights in international forums."
Until the recent communications attributed to the terrorist leader, Sinwar only made one official statement since the start of the war, claiming in late October that he would agree to an immediate release of the Israeli hostages abducted in the massacre on October 7, in exchange for all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Sinwar has been avoiding capture by avoiding electronic communication devices in recent months and according to reports in the New York Times has thwarted efforts of a sophisticated intelligence system to locate him.
Israeli and American officials believe he communicates with other senior members of Hamas through messengers, which according to the Times, was similar to the method used by al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden for over a decade until his capture. But the officials say Israel is frustrated because, unlike Bin Laden, Sinwar is still the active leader of his terror group.
Also, on Friday, Lebanon's Al Nahar channel reported that Hezbollah asked residents of towns near the Israel border to expect extensive Israeli attacks and an increase in threats and preparations for war. Since the start of the cross-border fighting against Israel in October, over 100,000 Lebanese evacuated from South Lebanon, but many are still living in areas under Israeli attacks.