Argentina’s president to visit Israel, reaffirm embassy move to Jerusalem

Argentine President Javier Milei will arrive in Israel on June 9 for a three-day visit, during which he is expected to address the Knesset and reaffirm his pledge to relocate Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem. However, the move may be delayed until after Argentina’s congressional elections in October.
During the visit, Milei will meet with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. Netanyahu and Milei are set to sign a joint declaration affirming support for democracy and freedom, intended as a counterweight to the memorandum of understanding signed by former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner with Iran.
Milei will also meet with Israeli-Argentine hostages who survived captivity and families of captives with Argentine citizenship. He plans to visit the Western Wall and the City of David and will be presented with the Genesis Prize.
He is also expected to announce the launch of a direct flight route between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires—likely operated by El Al—which will run three times a week.
Israeli officials ahead of the visit described Milei as "a true friend of Israel, wholeheartedly committed to its cause," adding that he will "shower Israel with love throughout his stay."