‘Declaration of war’: Houthis threaten Egypt over Saudi military support

A senior official in Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement accused Egypt on Tuesday of effectively declaring war on Yemen after the Egyptian parliament authorized military assistance to Saudi Arabia, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis.
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the movement's political bureau, condemned the decision in a statement published on Telegram. "Egypt and its parliament are thus declaring war on the Republic of Yemen, while doing Israel an enormous favor," he wrote.
The warning came a day after Egypt's parliament approved President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's request to provide defensive military support to Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi missile and drone attacks against the kingdom. The authorization allows Cairo to take measures to assist Riyadh in defending its territory and sovereignty, although the precise scope of any Egyptian deployment has not been officially detailed.
Sisi has stressed that any Egyptian involvement would be strictly defensive and would not include attacks on Yemen. The decision nevertheless raises the prospect of Egypt becoming more directly involved in the conflict, as Saudi Arabia seeks additional military assistance to counter Houthi attacks on its cities and infrastructure.
The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital, Sanaa, have intensified attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. Riyadh supports forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government, while the Houthis are backed by Iran. Egypt's decision comes amid growing concern that the fighting could draw additional regional powers into the conflict.