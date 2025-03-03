Katz: 'Israel won't allow Egypt to breach peace agreement'

Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to its peace treaty with Egypt, warning Monday that Israel "will not allow violations of the agreement or disruptions to infrastructure."
He emphasized that Israel is actively addressing any concerns but stressed that the treaty remains intact.
Calling Egypt "the largest and strongest Arab country," Katz highlighted that the agreement removed Egypt from the cycle of war, describing it as "a historic leadership decision that changed Israel’s reality and continues to do so today."
Katz’s remarks follow reports that Cairo is amassing forces in northern Sinai, potentially violating the 1979 peace treaty with Israel. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter called it a “very serious violation,” saying Jerusalem will formally address the issue. However, military officials later downplayed concerns, saying Egypt does not pose an imminent threat to Israel.
Katz also issued a warning to Hamas, echoing recent remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "If Hamas does not release the hostages soon, the gates of Gaza will close, and the gates of hell will open," he said. "We will resume fighting, and Hamas will face the IDF with an intensity and in ways they have never seen before."
Egypt to present Gaza plan at Arab League summit
As the Arab League summit convenes Tuesday, Egypt is expected to present its vision for Gaza’s future, according to a Reuters report outlining key elements of the plan. The proposal reportedly excludes Hamas from any governing role and focuses on establishing a civilian administrative committee to oversee humanitarian aid and reconstruction.
The Egyptian plan states that "significant international funding for Gaza’s reconstruction will not be provided if Hamas remains the dominant political and armed force." Instead, a multinational stabilization force, primarily made up of Arab nations, would take over security control in Gaza and establish a new local police force. However, the proposal does not specify how Hamas would be removed if it refuses to cede control.
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has rejected the proposal, saying, "Hamas opposes any attempt to impose projects, any form of non-Palestinian governance or the presence of foreign forces on Gaza’s land."
Notably, the Palestinian Authority is not included in the Egyptian plan. Instead, governance and security would be overseen by a steering committee comprising key Arab nations, members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the U.S., the UK, the European Union and other actors.
The plan also does not specify who would finance Gaza’s reconstruction, which the United Nations estimates will cost more than $53 billion. According to Reuters, sources suggest Gulf states and Arab nations would need to commit at least $20 billion for the initial phase of rebuilding.