Israeli ambassador accuses Egypt of violating peace treaty, raising concerns over military buildup

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter accused Egypt of a “very serious violation” of its peace treaty with Israel, stating that Jerusalem will soon raise concerns over Cairo’s military buildup.

“There are bases being built, and they can only be used for offensive operations and offensive weapons,” Leiter said. “This is a clear violation. For a long time, this issue has been shoved to the side, but it continues. This is an issue that we are going to put on the table – very soon and very emphatically."

3 View gallery Egyptian military forces amassing in Sinai; Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter ( Photo: Meir Elipour )

Leiter made the remarks late last month in a meeting with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, shortly before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. A video of his comments was published last Friday but was later removed from online platforms.

This marks the first time an Israeli official has publicly accused Egypt of violating the peace agreement by expanding its military presence in the Sinai Peninsula.

In recent weeks, videos have circulated online showing Egyptian military vehicles deployed in northern Sinai near the border with Gaza. While the authenticity of some of these videos is unclear—some are reportedly old—their widespread dissemination has also drawn attention from Arab media.

Prominent Egyptian television host Amr Adib addressed the growing speculation on his Al-Hekaya program on MBC Egypt on Sunday, dismissing claims that Egypt is preparing for war with Israel. “No one wants to enter a war, but if we are forced to fight, we are ready,” he said.

3 View gallery Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ( Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP )

Meanwhile, Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya recently published a report on the circulating videos, featuring comments from Egyptian military expert Mohammed Rifaat Jad. He stated that Egypt is reinforcing security along its borders in accordance with national security needs and existing threats.

According to Jad, Egyptian reinforcements have been deployed periodically since the start of the war in Gaza, adding that military movements in Sinai fall under Egypt’s sovereign right to maintain internal stability. While he acknowledged that any deviation from established agreements could raise concerns for Israel, he emphasized that Cairo remains committed to the peace treaty and does not seek escalation in the region.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Former Israeli minister Yuval Steinitz, now chairman of defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, warned last week about Egypt’s growing military capabilities, saying Israel should closely monitor the developments.

“There is definitely reason to view Egypt’s military buildup with concern,” Steinitz told Ynet. “Relations between Israel and Egypt are currently stable, but if one day we become weak, everyone in the region will seize the opportunity.”

3 View gallery Yuval Steinitz ( Photo: Lior Sharon )

David Govrin, Israel’s former ambassador to Egypt, has also previously raised alarms over Egypt’s expanding military infrastructure in Sinai. He detailed the expansion of military airfields east of Cairo, including in Sinai, Rafidim and El-Arish; the construction of new bunkers and ammunition depots; the doubling of fuel reserves; the building of seven tunnels under the Suez Canal—four near Ismailia and three near Port Said; and the widening of key roads in Sinai into highways, despite low civilian traffic in those areas.

The concerns come as tensions between Israel and Egypt have intensified since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, particularly regarding the Philadelphi Corridor, where Egypt has demanded Israel withdraw its forces. Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians to Egyptian territory has further strained relations between Jerusalem and Cairo.

This is not the first time Israel has accused Egypt of violating the 1979 peace treaty. In 2012, Egypt deployed fighter jets and tanks into Sinai for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, a move that breached the Camp David Accords. At the time, Egypt denied violating the agreement, stating it remained committed to the peace treaty.

Meanwhile, Leiter, who was appointed by Netanyahu after Donald Trump’s election, has also been vocal about Egyptian military expansion. Leiter, a former chief of staff to Netanyahu during his tenure as finance minister, was widely regarded as a skilled English-language spokesperson. Netanyahu initially sought to appoint Ron Dermer as ambassador, but he declined. The role was later offered to Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser, Ophir Falk, who also turned it down.