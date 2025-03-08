'We came to stargaze - then they came, beat us, and raped me one after the other': Israeli woman, guesthouse owner gang-raped in India

Following reports on Saturday that an Israeli tourist and a local guesthouse owner were raped by three men in India , the full harrowing testimony of the guesthouse owner has now been revealed.

The attack occurred on Friday night near the village of Sanapur in Karnataka. The two women were with three tourists —two Americans and an Indian — when the assailants threw the men into a canal before assaulting them. Two of the men managed to swim to safety with injuries, while the third drowned. His body was recovered Saturday morning.

Israeli tourist raped by three men in Karnataka, India

The guesthouse owner, who filed a police complaint, described the ordeal. "After dinner, we decided to go stargazing. We rode scooters to the banks of the Tungabhadra canal near Sanapur Lake. Around 10:30 p.m., while we were watching the stars and playing the guitar, three men on a motorcycle approached us and asked for fuel," she described.

She told them there was no gas station nearby and suggested they find fuel in Sanapur. According to her, one of the men suddenly demanded 100 rupees. "They didn’t know us, so I told them I had no money. But they kept insisting, until one of the male tourists gave them 20 rupees."

2 View gallery Indian police search for clues in the canal in Karnataka where one man was killed, and an Israeli tourist and another woman were gang raped

When the tourists refused to give more, the suspects became aggressive, arguing and threatening them with stones. "Two of them attacked and raped us, while the third pushed the men into the canal and hit me with stones," she testified. "I was bleeding heavily. Two of the attackers dragged me to the side of the canal. One of them choked me and tore off my clothes. One after another, they beat and raped me."

She said the assailants stole her bag, two mobile phones, and 9,500 rupees before fleeing. One of the suspects also dragged the Israeli tourist and raped her. "When we screamed and cried, the three fled on their motorcycle," she added.

Local police reported that two suspects, both 22, have been arrested, while a third is still being hunted. "He will be caught soon," a police representative stated. The suspects face charges of gang rape, extortion, and attempted murder.

According to police, the two arrested men admitted to the rape and said they had been drinking at a bar before the attack. Both women were hospitalized for medical examinations.

2 View gallery The two rape victims were taken to a local hospital

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "The Israeli consulate in Bangalore and the Department for Israelis Abroad are aware of the case and are handling it."