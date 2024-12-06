IDF eliminates Hamas commander behind October 7 massacre in Kibbutz Nahal Oz

Israeli fighter jets eliminated key Hamas operatives this week, IDF military said Friday. Among those killed were Majdi Aqilan, deputy commander of the Hamas Shati Battalion, who was implicated in the Oct. 7 massacre at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, and Mamdouh Mehna, a senior figure in Hamas’ tunneling operations, also involved in the kibbutz attack.

Additionally, Ahmad Suwaidan, a Hamas company commander linked to the kidnapping of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, was killed in the strikes.





1 View gallery An IDF Humvee stolen by Hamas terrorists from Nahal Oz during the October 7 invasion

Kibbutz Nahal Oz was among the hardest-hit Gaza border communities during the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel.

The raid on the sleepy farming community and the adjacent military base resulted in the deaths of over 60 Israeli soldiers and 15 civilians. Additionally, several soldiers and eight civilians were abducted and taken into Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinian reports on Friday claimed that Israeli tanks surrounded Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya, northern Gaza.

Witnesses allege that Israeli forces entered the hospital, evacuated patients and staff and detained several individuals. The IDF has not commented on the reports.