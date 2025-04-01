Photographed with Soleimani: Terrorist behind 'imminent attack' killed in Dahieh

The IDF, Shin Bet and Mossad confirmed Tuesday that an overnight strike in Beirut’s Dahieh district killed Hassan Ali Mahmoud Bdeir, a Hezbollah operative in Unit 3900 linked to Iran’s Quds Force.
“Bdeir recently operated in cooperation with the Hamas terrorist organization, directed Hamas terrorists, and assisted them in planning and advancing a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians,” the joint statement read.
The statement added that Bdeir was targeted immediately to neutralize the threat. "Given the immediacy of the threat, Bdeir was struck immediately in order to eliminate the threat posed by a terror attack intended to harm Israeli civilians. Hezbollah’s terrorist activity constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a threat to Israel and its citizens.”
According to the AFP news agency, Bdeir was the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Palestine portfolio. Lebanon’s An-Nahar newspaper published a photo of him on a flight alongside former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in 2020.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told foreign reporters, "We expect Lebanon’s government to act against terrorist elements operating from its territory against us. Overnight, fighter jets targeted a Hezbollah terrorist in Beirut who was guiding Hamas operatives and helping them prepare a major attack against Israeli civilians." He described Bdeir as a "ticking time bomb" regarding the imminent attack, adding, "That’s why we acted."
Sa’ar also said, "Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah are cooperating on Lebanese soil to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel and Israelis." Addressing the situation in Gaza, he added, "Hamas continues to push for renewed war by refusing to release our hostages and disarm. It ignores the suffering of Gaza’s residents, disregards their cries and brutally oppresses them."
Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported four dead and seven wounded in the strike. Later, Lebanese broadcaster LBCI said those killed were Ali Bdeir, Hassan Bdeir, Hiyam Mohammed and Ahmed Mohammed.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strike, urging intensified efforts to secure international support for Lebanon’s sovereignty. “Continued Israeli attacks compel us to work harder, appeal to Lebanon’s friends worldwide and rally their support for our full sovereignty over our land," he said.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also denounced the attack, saying, "We condemn Israel’s strikes in Beirut’s Dahieh. This is a violation of UN Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty and peace. The Israeli strike breaches the ceasefire arrangements."
Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al-Manar cited Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim Musawi, who told journalists near the strike site that Lebanese authorities must "act with the highest level of effectiveness, make the international community bear its responsibility and take the highest level of measures to guarantee the safety of the Lebanese", adding that "what happened is a very big attack".