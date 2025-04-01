IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh, targeting Hezbollah terrorist, military says

The IDF targeted a Hezbollah terrorist in an overnight strike on the Dahieh, the military said on Tuesday. "A short while ago, with the direction of the ISA, the IAF conducted a strike in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold.

The strike targeted a Hezbollah terrorist who had recently directed Hamas operatives and assisted them in planning a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians," a statement read. "Due to the immediate threat the terrorist posed, the IDF and ISA acted to eliminate him and removed the threat."

3 View gallery Aftermath of an IDF strike on the Dahieh ( Photo: Hussein Malla / AP )

Lebanon health officials said at least three people were killed in the strike and seven others were wounded. The strike appeared to have damaged the upper three floors of a building inBeirut's southern suburbs.

According to a report in the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network, reported that the operative of the Iran-backed terror group who was killed in the strike on a residential apartment building, did not hold a high level position.

Eye witnesses told the Reuters news agency that explosions were heard throughout Beirut as Israeli fighter jets were detected overhead.

This was the second Israeli strike on the Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut since the cease-fire came into effect last November. On Friday the air force carried out a strike on the Dahieh following a rocket attack on the Galilee. The IDF said the Lebanese government was responsible for any attack on Israel from its territory.