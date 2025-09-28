Knesset debates death penalty for terrorists; Ben-Gvir: Netanyahu allies urged delay, I refused

Knesset opened debate Sunday on a bill that would impose the death penalty on convicted terrorists , a measure championed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

The Knesset’s National Security Committee took up the proposal after several previous delays, including one earlier this month that was requested by Gal Hirsch, the government’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons. Hirsch argued that the timing of the discussion could endanger hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, particularly as Israel launched a ground maneuver in Gaza City. Families of hostages also appealed for a postponement.

Committee chair Zvika Fogel, a member of Ben-Gvir’s party, said two weeks ago the debate would be held Sunday. Hirsch continued to oppose the timing, warning that Hamas might retaliate against hostages held in underground tunnels, but this time his request was denied. He came to the committee to voice his objection.

Ben-Gvir said associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked him to delay the meeting but he refused. “The answer is a big no,” he said. He compared the issue to his earlier moves to cut prison privileges for Palestinians convicted of security offenses. “Back then too, they told me I couldn’t act. They called me the pita minister, but I cut off their pitas. I didn’t succeed in everything, but I succeeded in part.”

He rejected arguments that advancing the bill would be provocative. “Now they’ll say again this is not the time,” Ben-Gvir said. “Gal Hirsch will say he is not against the death penalty for terrorists, only against the timing. That’s the same old concept — that Hamas is deterred, and we mustn’t provoke them. After Oct. 7, all the arguments about timing and all the warnings proved meaningless.”

Opposition lawmaker Gilad Kariv of the Democrats clashed with Ben-Gvir, criticizing him over a photo taken in prison with senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti. “Shame on you — there are hostages,” Kariv said. “This is nothing but an election campaign. What does your picture with Barghouti matter now? You hold this discussion and don’t care about the hostages.” After repeated arguments, Fogel ordered security guards to remove Kariv from the committee room.

Ben-Gvir countered that, far from endangering the hostages, the bill would deter terrorists and help secure their release. Hirsch, speaking after him, again warned against the timing. “In my role as coordinator of hostages and missing persons across all state bodies and with international actors, I object to the date of this discussion when there are 48 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive,” Hirsch said. “I do not represent a personal view — I represent the issue, the families of the hostages.” Ben-Gvir shot back: “You do not represent all the families, and you know it. Some families don’t think that way.”

The bill has been repeatedly delayed over fears of its impact on the hostages. Netanyahu himself asked that the issue first be discussed in the security cabinet. Ben-Gvir’s party has grown frustrated with the hold-ups and continues to press for action.

The bill’s explanatory notes state: “A terrorist convicted of murder motivated by racism or hostility toward a community, and in circumstances aimed at harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in their land, shall be sentenced to death — mandatory, not optional, and without judicial discretion.”