Police officer set on fire while stopping suicide attempt now in serious condition

The condition of one of the police officers who was set on fire Thursday morning while trying to stop a man from taking his own life near the Kiryon Mall area has worsened and is now classified as serious, the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa reported in the evening. Two other officers injured in the incident have since been released from the hospital.

Eyewitnesses told ynet that the suspect went on a rampage earlier at a nearby gas station after attendants refused to let him fill a bottle with fuel. According to witnesses, he forcibly took fuel from another motorist before fleeing toward his home, where he encountered the officers.

“It was terrible, in an instant there were screams,” an eyewitness said. During the officers’ attempt to calm him, the suspect reportedly threw the fuel‑filled bottle at them and ignited it with a lighter. “The officers tried to put out the flames,” he added. The suspect was arrested after a foot chase when he attempted to flee the scene.

2 View gallery Scene of the attack ( Photo: Gil Nehushtan )

“One of the most serious incidents that could have had a very bad ending — and yet it ended with a great miracle,” one bystander said. Magen David Adom teams evacuated all three officers to Rambam Hospital. Two were brought in with minor injuries, while the third was initially listed in moderate condition but later deteriorated to serious and is now intubated and on a ventilator.

At the Krayot Magistrate’s Court, the suspect’s detention was extended by five days. The 33‑year‑old man from Kiryat Motzkin is suspected of being involved in the incident. Police had sought a 10‑day extension, citing ongoing investigative needs. Authorities also noted that the suspect is known for prior violent offenses.

During the hearing, it was stated that the Kiryat Motzkin resident is suspected of attempted murder, arson with intent to harm, assault on a police officer while performing his duty, and causing serious bodily harm. Defense attorney Yifat Cohen, representing the suspect, said he is “very confused” and requested that he be evaluated and sent for a psychiatric assessment.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nehushtan )

“The police requested a prolonged detention extension, but the court ruled there was no justification for that and extended the detention for only a short period,” Cohen said. “The decision reflects the need to balance investigative needs with the basic right to liberty. My client is cooperating with the investigation, and we expect the process to proceed with caution, responsibility, and respect for his rights.”

Judge Motti Cohen wrote in his decision that “this is a serious incident; however, the circumstances are not yet fully clear, and it is uncertain whether the suspect’s behavior at this stage is not the result of a medical condition he is experiencing. There is reasonable suspicion that the suspect committed the offenses attributed to him.”

Dr. Hany Bakhous, head of the trauma unit at Rambam, said: “All three officers were received at the hospital with burns. Two are in mild condition and are expected to be discharged. The third is in serious condition; we had to place him on a ventilator due to burns on the upper body. Shortly, he will be admitted to the general intensive care unit for continued treatment and monitoring.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the incident during a briefing with Police Commissioner Daniel Levy. “The officers are heroes. They go out every day to dangerous assignments — whether against terrorists or criminals — and even in events like this,” Ben-Gvir said. Levy added that “this time we paid a heavy price. We have courageous officers who engage to save people even when they are injured. Our role is to save lives.”

Coastal District Commander Yechiel Bohadna visited the officers at the hospital. “Anyone who harms or attempts to harm our officers will face the strictest legal consequences," he said. "Our officers are doing sacred work, engaging with utmost dedication to protect citizens. We will not allow harm to officers.”

Magen David Adom received the first report of the incident at 7:29 a.m. via its emergency line. The officers were responding to a suicide threat at the time. Deputy Commissioner Anatoly Shkliar, operations officer at the Zevulun Police Station, told ynet that “the suspect apparently took a baton from his bag and attacked another officer. This is an extremely serious event that occurred about 100 meters from the Kiryon gas station, a very central location.”