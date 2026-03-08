Sirens across central and southern Israel; IDF says it killed chief aide to Iran’s next leader

Sirens sounded Sunday evening across central and southern Israel after missiles were launched from Iran , as the IDF announced it had killed the chief aide to Iran’s next supreme leader in a strike in Tehran.

Air defense systems intercepted the missiles that were launched toward southern and central Israel, the military said. The alerts stretched from the Sharon region to the northern Negev.

Hezbollah terrorist cell eliminated ( Video: IDF )

The launches came hours after several people were wounded in central Israel by earlier Iranian missile strikes.

IDF: chief aide to Iran’s next leader killed in Tehran

The Israeli military said the air force killed Abu al-Qassem Babayian in Tehran, head of the military bureau of Iran’s supreme leadership and chief of staff of the regime’s emergency command headquarters, known as Khatam al-Anbiya.

According to the IDF, Babaeiyan had been appointed to serve as chief of staff to Iran’s next supreme leader, who has not yet been formally chosen.

4 View gallery Sirens sounded Sunday evening across central and southern Israel ( Photo: Screenshot )

He was appointed after Mohammad Shirazi, the military chief of staff of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, was killed in the opening strike of the operation.

The IDF said Babaeiyan coordinated between various Iranian regime bodies involved in operations against Israel and managed emergency command mechanisms within the regime.

More than 100 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it carried out more than 100 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

According to the IDF, the strikes included a Radwan force compound in Beirut’s southern suburbs, weapons depots and dozens of additional military sites.

4 View gallery IDF forces in Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The military also said it killed Mustafa Ahmad al-Zein in the Bekaa Valley, a Hezbollah operative who maintained close ties with Iran’s Quds Force.

Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon over the past week also killed several Hezbollah terrorists and located weapons caches containing explosives, small arms, communications equipment and ammunition.

4 View gallery Weapon located in Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

Iran: cooperation with Russia 'not a secret'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said cooperation between Tehran and Moscow was longstanding.

“Cooperation between the two countries is not new. It is not a secret,” Araghchi said in an interview with NBC.

Responding to reports that Russia may be assisting Iran with intelligence about the location of U.S. military forces, he declined to confirm the claims but added that Russia supports Iran “in many different directions.”

“I do not have detailed information,” he said.

Hezbollah attacks continue in the north

Hezbollah continued rocket fire toward the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona.

The ongoing attacks come as Israel continues its broader campaign against Iran and its regional allies.