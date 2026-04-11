40 rockets fired at northern Israel; Watch: IDF troops clash with Hezbollah terrorists

Two IDF soldiers were moderately wounded in a close-range clash in southern Lebanon, as repeated sirens sounded across the Galilee and a building was damaged in Shlomi

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Hezbollah
Rocket attack
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Northern Israel
About 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Saturday, triggering repeated air raid sirens across the Galilee and border communities, the IDF said.
Some of the rockets were intercepted by air defenses, while others fell in open areas. Emergency services said there were no immediate reports of injuries, though a building was damaged in the northern town of Shlomi.
IDF troops clash with Hezbollah terrorists
(Video: IDF)
Sirens sounded in Safed, Nahariya, Karmiel and dozens of surrounding communities in the Upper Galilee and western Galilee, as well as along the border with Lebanon.
Separately, the IDF said two soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade were moderately wounded during a close-range encounter with Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital, and their families were notified.
The military later released footage from the incident, showing what it described as the identification and targeting of terrorists. “Target identified – hit, terrorists eliminated,” a voice is heard saying in the video.
The exchanges are part of ongoing cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which has continued to launch rockets toward Israeli territory amid broader regional tensions.
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