‘There is no going back’: Iranian activist says Islamic Republic faces historic turning point

Goldie Ghamari, an Iranian human rights advocate and political analyst based in Canada, says recent unrest in Iran marks what she describes as a renewed phase of revolutionary momentum, led in large part by university students across the country.

“It is unquestionably a second wave,” Ghamari said Thursday in an interview at the ynet studio, citing conversations with friends and relatives inside Iran. “At this stage, the protests are being led by university students across the country.”

Interview with Goldie Ghamari, an Iranian human rights advocate ( Video: Lior Sharon )

2 View gallery Goldie Ghamari ( Photo:Goldie Ghamari's Instagram )

According to Ghamari, demonstrations have intensified in recent days , with students voicing opposition to the Islamic Republic and expressing support for Reza Pahlavi , the exiled crown prince and son of Iran’s last shah, who was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. She said protesters have burned flags of the Islamic Republic and raised the pre-1979 lion and sun flag, a symbol associated with the former monarchy.

“Iranian people are very brave,” she said. “The regime has killed so many in the past weeks that there is no going back.”

Ghamari referred to recent statements by Pahlavi, who said Iran stands “on the threshold of a great and historic transformation.” She said she believes the country is approaching a decisive moment. She rejected the term “attack” in reference to potential foreign military action against the Islamic Republic, instead describing it as a possible “liberation operation” targeting the regime rather than the Iranian people.

“This is one of those historical situations where the foreign policy interests of a country like Israel are aligned with the interests of the Iranian people,” she said, pointing to the close ties between Iran and Israel before 1979.

Iran and Israel maintained diplomatic and security cooperation prior to the Islamic Revolution, after which the Islamic Republic adopted a policy of hostility toward Israel. Ghamari said many Iranians are continuing to protest despite fears of further violence. “They say we are in a war, we are in a revolution,” she said. “There will be time for mourning after victory.”

She claimed that tens of thousands of Iranians have been killed by the regime over the years, and said protesters view continued demonstrations as a way to honor those who have died.

When asked who she believes should replace the current government, Ghamari expressed strong support for Pahlavi as a transitional leader. She said Pahlavi has made clear he does not intend to return as an absolute monarch, but rather as a nonpartisan, temporary figure who would oversee a transition from what she described as an Islamic dictatorship to a secular democratic system.

“The Iranian people will decide in a national referendum whether they want a republic, like the United States, or a constitutional monarchy, similar to what Iran had before and like countries such as Canada,” she said.

Ghamari said that, regardless of whether Iranians ultimately choose a republic or a constitutional monarchy, many opposition supporters are united behind Pahlavi as a unifying figure during a transitional period.

Asked whether she expects Israel to take part in potential military action against Iran’s leadership, Ghamari said she believes some Iranians would welcome greater Israeli involvement.

She expressed gratitude for what she described as Israeli military actions during a 12-day conflict last summer, which she said weakened the Islamic Republic and enabled renewed protests. Many Iranians, she added, trust that Israel would avoid civilian targets.