Senior UN official delayed at Israeli border in mistaken-identity incident

Gilles Michaud, the UN under-secretary-general for safety and security, was delayed Tuesday morning at Israeli border control by the Shin Bet, apparently over a previous visit to Gaza, in a diplomatic incident that is embarrassing for Israel. Israeli officials said the incident was caused by a case of mistaken identity, and Michaud, a Canadian citizen, was released shortly afterward.

Gilles Michaud, the UN under-secretary-general for safety and security, was delayed Tuesday morning at Israeli border control by the Shin Bet, apparently over a previous visit to Gaza, in a diplomatic incident that is embarrassing for Israel. Israeli officials said the incident was caused by a case of mistaken identity, and Michaud, a Canadian citizen, was released shortly afterward.

Gilles Michaud, the UN under-secretary-general for safety and security, was delayed Tuesday morning at Israeli border control by the Shin Bet, apparently over a previous visit to Gaza, in a diplomatic incident that is embarrassing for Israel. Israeli officials said the incident was caused by a case of mistaken identity, and Michaud, a Canadian citizen, was released shortly afterward.