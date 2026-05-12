Senior UN official delayed at Israeli border in mistaken-identity incident

Gilles Michaud, the UN under-secretary-general for safety and security, was delayed Tuesday morning at Israeli border control by the Shin Bet, apparently over a previous visit to Gaza, in a diplomatic incident that is embarrassing for Israel. Israeli officials said the incident was caused by a case of mistaken identity, and Michaud, a Canadian citizen, was released shortly afterward.
During the security check, the under-secretary-general’s passports were taken and he was moved to a waiting area. He was held there for about 45 minutes and questioned about an official visit to Gaza in August 2025, which had been coordinated with Israel.
After the incident, Michaud said the treatment was unusual for a senior UN official and that he had not encountered similar conduct in other countries. Following the incident, he said he planned to cancel his official meetings in Israel.