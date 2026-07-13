Netanyahu seeks 5 more years of security for family even if he loses power

The prime minister is trying to extend protection for Sara, Yair and Avner Netanyahu under rules for a 'former prime minister’s family'; a ministerial panel he chairs delayed discussion while awaiting opinions from security agencies, including the Shin Bet

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to advance a plan that would extend security protection for the family of a former prime minister for five years, a move that would ensure continued protection for his wife and sons even if he is removed from office after the upcoming election.
The Ministerial Committee for Shin Bet Affairs was scheduled to meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the issue, but the meeting has been temporarily postponed while awaiting professional opinions from security bodies, including the Shin Bet.
משפחת נתניהו בטיול משפחתימשפחת נתניהו בטיול משפחתי
The Netanyahus
(Photo: Kobi Gideon, GPO)
The proposal would apply to the “family of a former prime minister,” but in practice would secure continued protection for Sara Netanyahu and the couple’s sons, Yair and Avner. Netanyahu is also seeking to expand security arrangements for former prime ministers themselves.
Family members of former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid do not currently receive security protection. Netanyahu and those around him argue that the war has changed the threat landscape and that security arrangements must therefore be updated.
The body responsible for deciding such matters is the Ministerial Committee for Shin Bet Affairs, chaired by Netanyahu himself. Its members include Justice Minister Yariv Levin, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Education Minister Yoav Kisch.
The committee also has an advisory body headed by retired Col. Ronen Cohen, a former Military Intelligence official who is seen as supportive of Netanyahu and previously served as a commentator on Channel 14.
The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately publish a decision on the matter. The National Security Council said in response: “The NSC does not usually provide details about classified discussions it holds, and therefore we do not intend to address what was described in the report.”
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