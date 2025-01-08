Inside Israel’s secret underground prison: How Israel detains Hamas, Hezbollah terrorists

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) provided a rare sneak peek at its “Rakefet” wing on Wednesday, a highly classified underground complex at Nafha Prison, where dozens of Hamas Nukhba terrorists and Hezbollah’s Radwan unit members are held.
The wing is one of the most advanced and secure in the IPS, equipped with cutting-edge technology. Smart cameras are installed in every cell, capable of monitoring and tracking every movement of the prisoners.
The underground facility was reopened after it was shut down in the 1970s when it housed some of Israel’s most dangerous criminals, but its operations were halted following two major incidents: one, the murder of a criminal caught on the facility’s cameras, and the other, the smuggling of a gun to an inmate. After those events, the IPS decided to close the complex. However, due to the war and the detention of numerous terrorists, the wing has now been reopened for the incarceration of security prisoners.
According to IPS, the conditions under which the terrorists are held are "minimal" and comply with international law, with each prisoner receiving one hour of daily exercise. A prison official added that the conditions in the underground complex are basic, which allows for maximum control over the detainees, all while adhering to legal requirements.
“The conditions in the Rakefet wing are among the harshest in the IPS,” said the facility’s commander. “The prisoners held here participated in the October 7 massacre, and they are extremely dangerous, highly trained operatives. The IPS must remain vigilant at all times, as extraordinary events can happen at any moment.”
The wing is equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance systems, including biometric cameras installed in every cell to continuously monitor the prisoners’ presence and vital signs. These cameras allow the IPS to know exactly who is in each cell at any given time. “The Rakefet wing is a perfect example of the IPS’s approach, using advanced technology to minimize the variety of security threats posed by its detainees,” said IPS Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also commented on the facility, stating, “This is the natural place for terrorists—underground.” He went on to express his hope that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would support the advancement of the death penalty for terrorists.