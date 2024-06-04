'Not enough was done to bring back hostages', son of Yoram Metzger says

Guy Metzger, son of Yoram, 80, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 and was killed in Hamas captivity, said he believes that Israel did not do enough to free his father and the other hostages held in Gaza.

In an interview Tuesday with Ynet, a day after learning that he father is dead, Guy Metzger said no soldiers' lives should be risked to recover his father’s body. "We will wait for him to come back, even if it takes 10 years. If a soldier gets even a scratch to bring the body back, I will feel very bad. Bodies can be retrieved through negotiations. My father and his friends were murdered, they are not going anywhere."

2 View gallery Guy Metzger ( Photo: Gilad Morag )

Yoram Metzger was one of four hostages whose families were informed on Monday that they died in Hamas captivity after they were abducted to Gaza on October 7. Their bodies remain in Gaza, along with 120 other hostages, of whom 43 have been confirmed dead during the 241 days of war. The IDF is still examining the intelligence regarding their deaths, suspecting they may have been killed months ago, possibly by IDF fire during operations in Khan Younis at the time.

The last sign of life from Peri, Metzger and Cooper was in a Hamas video on December 18, shortly after the first hostage deal. "After we saw them alive, speaking and moving, there was great hope. But the IDF kept us informed, preparing us for the worst," Guy shared. He noted that the IDF has not yet provided details about his father's death but emphasized: "The circumstances are not important. My father was a hostage, not a prisoner. He was not a soldier. Hamas was responsible for his life – and, regardless of the circumstances, they were responsible for him and they murdered him. He did not choose this abduction; he was forcibly taken there under threat from weapons and held underground in inhumane conditions, which is why he was murdered."

2 View gallery Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger, and Chaim Peri

If there had been a deal a few months ago we would have been somewhere else

"Definitely. It feels like Israel did not do enough to release them. It was a huge mistake to stop the first deal that brought back my mother (Tamar Metzger). I don’t know why that deal was halted. It seems like it was due to various ego battles. They thought they could get a better position or something, but it turned out to be a mistake. That deal should have continued until all the hostages were released. Why stop halfway? Why take just 110 when you can get 240? Hamas isn’t going anywhere. They’re in Gaza, and you can deal with them later – or on another pretext. Our hostages are dying, they’re not going anywhere and we’re left with nothing. Even for one person, it was worth continuing the deal. I don’t understand this casual attitude toward human life. I’m sorry."

How is your mother?

"My mother is holding up. She’s in pain just like we are, and it’s very hard for her. They were married for almost 60 years. She can’t imagine life without her husband, without my father. She keeps thinking about how she’ll move forward. It’s very tough for her, and we’re here to support her."