Police seek to extend ex-military advocate general’s house arrest after suspected suicide attempt

Israeli police are expected to ask a court Sunday to extend the house arrest conditions of former Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. (res.) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi while she remains hospitalized at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, authorities said.
The move comes hours after Tomer-Yerushalmi was evacuated from her home in Ramat Hasharon by Magen David Adom paramedics and taken to the hospital. She was reported to be conscious and in stable condition.
Police said they intend to apply the same restrictions imposed during her house arrest to her hospital stay “for the purpose of hospitalization.” Investigators are also seeking to confiscate her passport and bar her from leaving the country.
The incident occurred a week after reports that Tomer-Yerushalmi, who was suspended from her post amid suspicions connected to the Sde Teiman video leak case, had been missing for several hours. She was released to house arrest over the weekend after spending about a week in detention at Neve Tirza Prison.
Magen David Adom said it received an emergency call at 6:50 a.m. and sent an intensive care team to her home. Officials are examining whether the background of the incident may have been suicidal, as the initial report indicated a possible overdose of medication.
Ichilov Hospital said in a statement that “the former Military Advocate General was brought this morning to the emergency medicine department. Medical teams are assessing her condition.”