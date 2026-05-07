Terrorist who kidnapped Mia Schem into Gaza on October 7 killed in IDF strike

 Ibrahim Abu Tzakar was a Hamas terrorist who operated as a paramedic and led numerous attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians; IDF confirmed the terrorist's death in an air strike last week following 'intelligence analysis'

Elisha Ben Kimon
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Mia Schem

Two and a half years after the October 7 massacre, the IDF struck and eliminated Ibrahim Abu Tzakar, a Hamas terrorist who operated as a paramedic and led numerous attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.
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(Photo: IDF)

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מייה שם בעצרת בכיכר החטופיםמייה שם בעצרת בכיכר החטופים
Former Gaza hostage Mia Schem at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Dana Koppel)
The IDF on Thursday confirmed the terrorist's death in an air strike last week following “intelligence analysis.” Tzakar took part in the abduction of Mia Schem from the Mefalsim area on October 7.
Last week, the IDF announced that forces from the Southern Command’s 252nd Division had killed Tzakar, a terrorist who, alongside his activity in Hamas, also served as a paramedic in the Gaza Strip.
IDF struck and eliminated Ibrahim Abu Tzakar, a Hamas terrorist who operated as a paramedic and kidnapped Mia Schem on October 7
(Photo: IDF )
Mia Schem was abducted on October 7 after attending the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im. She was released after 55 days in captivity as part of the seventh phase of the hostage deal in November 2023. The captivity survivor has previously described the harsh conditions in which she was held.
“Weak and wounded, I was led into the tunnels, a two-hour walk: an armed terrorist in front, an armed terrorist behind. Sixty meters underground. I was put into a cage, no light, no air,” she said.
Mia Schem in a Hamas psychological terror video released 10 days after her kidnapping
Schem was the first hostage to appear in Hamas psychological terror videos.
Also on Thursday the IDF struck a Hamas command center in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced.
The command center was struck while armed terrorists were inside, operating to advance and carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. Several terrorists were eliminated in the strike.
Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.
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