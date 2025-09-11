Struggling to walk, still smiling: Elizabeth Tsurkov reunites with family, friends at the hospital

Elizabeth Tsurkov is back in Israel, and for the first time, video has been released of her after two and a half years in captivity by Hezbollah’s armed wing in Iraq. The footage, published Thursday evening, shows Tsurkov walking with difficulty and limping slightly at Sheba Medical Center, where she was brought yesterday, finally reuniting with her friends and family.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that he had spoken with Tsurkov and her brother David.
“Elizabeth thanked the prime minister and all those who worked for her release and supported her and her family. In their conversation she described the harsh conditions of her captivity and expressed hope for the return of all the hostages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Netanyahu welcomed her home, wished her health and full recovery, and emphasized that Israel had invested great efforts over a long period to bring her back.