Hamas video shows hostage Alon Ohel losing sight in one eye, family says

The family of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel said Friday that a video released by Hamas shows their son suffering serious deterioration in his eyesight, raising urgent concerns about his condition.

“We were shocked to see Alon’s condition,” the family said. “After consulting with ophthalmology experts in Israel and abroad, it is clear that Alon cannot see with his right eye. His frequent blinking indicates a severe difficulty in focusing and seeing for extended periods.”

1 View gallery ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

In the brief video, which the family asked not to be published, Ohel appears alongside fellow hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal. It is the first filmed proof of life of Ohel inside Gaza since his abduction during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack.

“No international law permits holding an injured civilian hostage without proper medical care,” the family said. “Responsibility for Alon’s safety rests with his captors and the Hamas leadership, who are obliged to preserve his life and health under international law.”

The family noted that Ohel is also a Serbian and German citizen and said authorities in both countries, as well as the U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, have been contacted regarding his condition.

Most of the footage released by Hamas shows Gilboa Dalal traveling in a vehicle around Gaza City, reportedly ahead of an Israeli military operation. At one point, he meets Ohel for a brief exchange. In the video, dated August 28, 2025, Gilboa Dalal says, “All we want is for this to be over. We want to return to our families. Please, bring us back.”

Later Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the parents of Ohel and Gilboa Dalal, “strengthening them in the face of the cruel propaganda video released by Hamas.”

Excerpt from Hamas propaganda video of Guy Gilboa Dalal ( Video: Courtesy of Hostages and Missing Families Forum )

No delegation has been sent to Cairo or Doha, despite Netanyahu’s instruction to open immediate negotiations. His office reiterated the five principles he outlined a month ago to end the war: the release of all hostages, living and deceased; disarmament of Hamas; demilitarization of Gaza; Israeli security control over the Strip; and establishment of a civilian administration that poses no threat to Israel.

In response, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, “Anyone who truly wants to bring back all 48 hostages must immediately send a negotiation team. Anyone who wants the hostages home must advance the agreement awaiting the Israeli government’s discussion and leverage it toward a comprehensive return of all.”