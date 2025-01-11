Terrorists use West Bank mosques to attack soldiers, IDF reports

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Saturday that forces operating within the West Bank’s Jabaliya and Tulkarm encountered terrorists making use of several mosques and other civilian buildings in the area to mount attacks against troops, risking civilian lives in the process.

“Terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria persistently takes place within civilian infrastructures, including mosques, hospitals, medical centers and educational institutions,” the IDF said in a statement.

According to the military, three main mosques were identified as being used by terrorists in Jabaliya and Tulkarm: Jabriyat Mosque and Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque in Jenin, and the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in Tulkarm.

“During counterterrorism activity conducted in the area of Jenin on 19.11.2024, terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers from inside and near the Jabriyat Mosque, using it for cover,” the IDF reported.

“The following morning, soldiers returned to the mosque to search it and found a shooting range on the lower floor of the mosque, a training area and shooting positions overlooking the forces and the area adjacent to the mosque. Dozens of bullet shells were located next to every window, left from the gunfire carried out the night before.”

“During the same operational activity, an IAF aircraft identified a large number of armed terrorists firing at IDF soldiers using the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque as cover.”

The military added that during operations in Tulkarm, “an IAF aircraft identified terrorists throwing explosive devices at IDF soldiers from the roof of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque.”

The IDF added that troops operating in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza have eliminated at least 165 terrorists in approximately 110 airstrikes. “These strikes are conducted with precision to avoid harming uninvolved civilians and in accordance with international law,” the IDF added.