Edan Alexander was held alongside top Hamas leaders, including Sinwar

Edan Alexander , an Israeli-American recently released after 584 days in Hamas captivity, was held in Gaza alongside senior Hamas officials, including the group’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, and members of his family.

According to Israeli assessments, Alexander was likely used as a human shield and deliberately placed near high-ranking Hamas members to prevent Israeli strikes on his location. Officials believe this move was also intended to reduce the risk of accidental harm to Alexander, given his American citizenship.

1 View gallery Former hostage Edan Alexander

On Monday, Alexander met with former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said he was moved to meet “a strong and exceptional young man, a brave fighter and a passionate Zionist.” Gallant added, “During the 19 months Edan was held by Hamas, I met frequently with his parents, Yael and Adi, his family, and especially with his grandmother Vered, who never rested until she could hold her grandson again. In every meeting, I saw the strength and calm they projected, even in the most difficult moments.”

Gallant said he heard Alexander’s survival story firsthand, including his fierce battle with Hamas gunmen on the morning of October 7, the immense hardships he endured in captivity, and his unwavering belief that Israel would do everything possible to bring him and his fellow hostages home. “That belief,” Gallant said, “is what sustains those still held by Hamas. Their message—that Israel will bring them back—is our obligation. That was my duty as defense minister, and it remains the duty of every Israeli leader while hostages remain in captivity.”

During the early part of his captivity, Alexander was subjected to severe abuse: he was blindfolded, beaten, starved, and suffered both physical and psychological torture. He was later moved to an upgraded tunnel used to house senior Hamas officials, marking the start of a different phase of his imprisonment.

The transfer reportedly took place after Donald Trump was elected president of the United States. Israeli security sources believe this was no coincidence. The U.S. had sent a strong message to Hamas via Qatar, warning that any harm to American citizens would cross a red line. This warning likely prompted Hamas to take measures to protect Alexander, similar to steps taken prior to the release of Sagui Dekel-Chen, another Israeli-American released in a previous deal.