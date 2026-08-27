Prison officer, sister and friends accused of beating man with bats over parking spot | Watch

Three women have been indicted over their alleged involvement in a violent assault in Kfar Yona that police say began with an argument over a parking space.

A fourth suspect, an officer with the Israel Prison Service, was questioned under caution and later released. The investigation into her alleged role remains ongoing.

Prison officer, sister and friends accused of beating man with bats over parking spot

According to Central District Police, the incident began when the prison officer became involved in an argument with the owner of a vehicle over a parking space. Police allege that after the dispute she contacted her sister and two other women, who then arrived at the scene and attacked the man with bats.

The victim suffered a head injury and required medical treatment. His vehicle was also damaged during the alleged attack.

After police identified the suspects, all four women were arrested and taken for questioning. The prison officer was later released under restrictive conditions, including house arrest, while the other three suspects were brought before a court and remained in custody for further proceedings.

At the conclusion of the investigation, prosecutors from the Central District Police Prosecution Unit filed an indictment against the three women. The charges include wounding, intentionally damaging a vehicle, assault and violating a lawful order.

Police said they viewed the incident as a serious case of violence and intimidation.

“Israel Police takes a grave view of acts of violence and bullying of any kind and will continue to act resolutely against anyone who chooses to resolve disputes through violence, until they are brought to justice,” police said in a statement.

The Israel Prison Service said the officer’s conduct was also being examined internally while the police investigation continued.

“The Israel Prison Service takes a grave view of any conduct that is inconsistent with the law and the organization’s values and does not compromise on the standards expected of its personnel, both on and off duty,” it said.