Israel votes: polls open as 7.3 million Israelis choose their next government

Polling stations opened across Israel at 7 a.m. Tuesday as the country began voting in its 26th Knesset election, with more than 7.3 million eligible voters choosing the lawmakers who will shape the country's next government. The election brings 36 competing party lists into a contest for the 120 seats in parliament, with most polling stations remaining open until 10 p.m.
For voters, the process is straightforward: arrive at an assigned polling station, select a party ballot and cast a vote. Behind the scenes, however, the election is one of the country's largest logistical operations, involving nearly 300,000 people and thousands of polling stations spread across cities, towns and rural communities.
Schools, community centers and other public buildings have been transformed into voting locations, with 12,335 polling stations prepared nationwide. The Central Elections Committee has printed an estimated 450 million ballot slips, using approximately 250 tons of paper, to ensure that voters can choose among the competing lists.
"The Central Elections Committee has nearly 100,000 election-day workers at polling stations and regional committees. The parties employ another 200,000 people. That's almost 300,000 altogether," acting committee director-general Dean Livne told ynet. He said preparations intensified in July, when the Knesset entered its election recess, setting off a race to have everything ready for voting day.
The election is also taking place under the shadow of the war, with special arrangements in place for Israelis who remain displaced from their homes. Residents from communities including Be'eri, Kfar Aza, Nir Oz and Holit have access to designated polling stations, while soldiers can cast their ballots at military bases. Voting arrangements have also been established for hospitalized patients, nursing home residents and people with mobility limitations.
Authorities have introduced free travel on Israel Railways and eligible intercity bus routes longer than 15 kilometers to help voters reach polling stations. The arrangement began Monday evening and will continue throughout election day.
Election officials say extensive safeguards are in place to protect the integrity of the vote. Ballots are counted manually, with representatives from different political parties present during the process. Police officers will also be deployed at polling stations across the country.
The first results are expected during the night, after most polling stations close at 10 p.m., but the political picture may remain uncertain well beyond then. Between 600,000 and 650,000 Israelis are expected to vote using special double envelopes, which are counted separately and could influence the final distribution of seats.
Election officials hope to complete the count by Thursday afternoon, although the official deadline for publishing the results is November 4. Until then, the country will be watching not only which party emerges strongest, but which political alliances can assemble the parliamentary majority needed to form Israel's next government.