Iran missiles trigger sirens across greater Jerusalem, all intercepted

Air defenses intercept missiles launched toward greater Jerusalem, the Shfela and the Jordan Valley on Thursday morning, with no injuries reported, as emergency teams check reports of a road impact near Har Gilo and interceptor debris in Mamilla

Sirens sounded across greater Jerusalem, the Shfela and the Jordan Valley on Thursday morning after missiles were launched from Iran. Air defense systems intercepted the incoming fire, and no injuries were immediately reported. Home Front Command later said residents could leave protected spaces.
Emergency centers received reports of an impact on a road near Har Gilo and of interceptor debris falling in Jerusalem’s Mamilla neighborhood.
Meanwhile, military officials said Hezbollah had fired about 200 rockets toward Israel since Wednesday. Of those, about 120 were assessed to have crossed into Israeli territory, while roughly 80 fell short.
""