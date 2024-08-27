Operational mishaps plague worn-out IDF reservists in Gaza

In the shadow of the relentless wear on IDF forces and the grueling, drawn-out battles faced by reservists for nearly a year, a series of operational-safety incidents have recently unfolded in the Gaza Strip. Within the last few days, three grave safety mishaps have occurred among reserve battalions active in the area, one of which took place during a fierce confrontation with terrorists at an outpost in the Netzarim corridor during which IDF reservist Sergeant Major Yaniv Yitzhak Oren was killed, Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth have learned.

2 View gallery Sergeant Major Yaniv Yitzhak Oren ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

From the initial details of the investigation into the event, it emerged that a squad of four terrorists had managed to infiltrate an area under IDF operational control in northern Gaza in broad daylight on Friday. Terrorists opened fire on Oren, stationed at the guard post; though wounded, he returned fire, killing one of the attackers, before succumbing to his injuries. His fellow soldiers from the platoon dashed from the outpost to his position, engaging and eliminating two more terrorists in the skirmish. A fourth terrorist fled but was later eliminated with the assistance of an Israeli Air Force fighter jet.

During the assault, at least one IDF soldier's weapon exploded, likely due to accumulated dirt. According to testimonies, another soldier in the force also experienced a dangerous weapon jam. As a result, the reservists were instructed to maintain rigorous daily cleaning of their weapons. IDF sources stressed that the severe malfunction did not alter the outcome of the event: one soldier killed and the terrorists neutralized. Notably, this incident marked an unusual escalation in the audacity of Hamas terrorists, who reached a permanent IDF outpost in the Netzarim corridor.

A few days earlier, another operational-safety incident occurred when a soldier fired a relatively new anti-tank missile introduced to the army during the war, known as the Yated, during operational activity – in the wrong direction. Miraculously, there were no injuries, as nearby troops were not within the direct line of fire behind him. The cause of this perilous mistake was a sticker marking the firing direction that had been affixed incorrectly, leading to the soldier's confusion. The Yated is a new shoulder-launched missile, akin to the LAW but boasting greater penetration and lethality.

2 View gallery Reservists from the 252nd Division ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The third incident unfolded on Monday morning during a routine ammunition check on a tank stationed at an operational post on the strip's border. The ordnance team arrived at the tank without notifying the nearby combat team, aiming to verify its functionality. Two examiners from the Tze'elim base assessed the turret and electrical systems of the tank, with one checking the tank's firing system, raising the barrel to do so, and pulling the trigger to ensure the system's functionality – unaware that the tank was loaded with a shell. Initially, examiners feared it was an anti-tank missile strike due to the thunderous explosion, but it quickly became clear that no one was harmed, because the tank's barrel was elevated.

In response to the incident in which Oren was killed, the IDF spokesperson said in a statement that: "Following the unfortunate event, an investigation is underway, after which lessons will be learned, and its findings will be presented to the bereaved family." Regarding the Yated firing incident, it was noted: "During operational activity in the Netzarim corridor area, a soldier fired a Yated-type weapon contrary to the attack direction. The incident is under investigation."