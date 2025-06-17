Why are drones swarming Iranian missile impact sites across Israel?

Drone operators from Unit 9900 of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate have been deployed to scenes of Iranian missile strikes in Petah Tikva, Bat Yam and Tel Aviv. While the unit typically supports airstrike operations by gathering and analyzing visual intelligence, it is now assisting the Home Front Command in locating and rescuing people trapped under rubble caused by Iran’s missile attacks.
In recent days, the Intelligence Directorate has been expanding its support beyond operational fronts to include aid on the home front. Unit 9900, which specializes in the collection and analysis of visual intelligence (VISINT), has deployed teams to work alongside Home Front Command and rescue units in preparation for large-scale casualty scenarios in civilian areas.
By flying drones over impact sites, Unit 9900 teams provide real-time aerial visuals that ground personnel cannot access. Home Front Command can direct the drone operators to key locations, improving situational awareness and helping guide rescue teams more precisely and efficiently through collapsed buildings.
The collaboration between Unit 9900 and emergency forces enhances the IDF’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to disaster zones in real time, providing a clearer picture of the destruction and facilitating more efficient rescue missions.
Unit 9900 is known for its specialization in reconnaissance and target analysis, particularly along Israel’s borders. During the war, the unit collected and analyzed intelligence on high-value terror targets, contributing directly to targeted strikes. This includes gathering intelligence on Mohammed Sinwar, brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in Khan Younis last month, and on Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in an airstrike in September last year.
The unit also provides support to IDF ground forces maneuvering in Gaza as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, using drone imagery to map out and clear pathways for advancing troops.
Meanwhile, Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo stressed the importance of adhering to civilian safety guidelines. “Alongside every military operation, there is enormous importance to personal responsibility on the home front—following instructions saves lives,” he said.
“Even when the nature of the threat changes, the method of protection remains the same. We are dealing with many complex threats, including missile and UAV attacks on Israel. We are operating around the clock to strike any threat we identify and intercept incoming threats in real time.”