Over half of Hamas' military operatives still alive, IDF report estimates

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Tuesday that nearly half of Hamas’s 30,000-strong terrorist force and three unharmed battalions remain in Gaza and the terror group is likely still armed with long-range rockets and missiles that could reach Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

An animation showing the elimination of Hamas' military wing leadership

According to military data, of the 1,235 terrorists in Hamas's Shijaiyah Battalion before the war, only 435 remained after the ground operation in November and December, with a similar 60%-80% reduction in the battalion's munitions.

“IDF ground, air and naval forces have been operating in the Gaza Strip for 263 days in order to achieve the objectives of the war. The forces have eliminated and apprehended approximately 14,000 terrorists. Among the eliminated terrorists are six brigade commanders, over 20 battalion commanders, and approximately 150 company commanders,” the IDF said in a statement.

IDF forces in Gaza

“As a result of precise intelligence and operational efforts, half of the leadership of Hamas' military wing has been eliminated up until this stage of the war through a series of strikes and eliminations. The IDF continues its crucial mission to pursue the top leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization as part of the objective to dismantle the organization's capabilities.”

The IDF added that cooperation between the Southern Command and Israeli Air Force had led to specific airstrikes against terror infrastructures and missile launch pads in Gaza throughout the war. “So far, the IDF has struck approximately 37,000 targets from the air within the Gaza Strip, and more than 25,000 terrorist infrastructure and launch sites.”





A video from a computer found at the residence of a Hamas operative in Shejaiya





“Additionally, the IDF focuses its efforts on locating terrorists who embed themselves and establish bases in sensitive sites across the Gaza Strip, including in hospitals, schools and humanitarian shelters. These areas are cynically exploited by terrorists who attempt to use them as hiding places and bases for terrorism. Strikes against this infrastructure are conducted in accordance with international law, with the purpose of preventing the restoration of terrorist organizations' capabilities,” the statement added.

“The Intelligence Directorate and the Southern Command's intelligence system produce high-quality intelligence that supports the fighting forces operating in the Strip. This intelligence enables the execution of a series of initiated operations and targeted raids against terrorist infrastructure and operatives, based on precise intelligence indications,” according to the IDF.



“The forces in the field are fighting both above and below ground. The Southern Command's engineering unit has created an action plan against Hamas' underground system and continues to map and thoroughly dismantle it. So far, the IDF has dismantled dozens of production sites and workshops, as well as offensive and strategic underground tunnel routes.”

"Hamas is managing munitions and terrorists," the IDF also said in its statement. Additionally, most of Hamas' battalions have been severely affected by the ground operation and subsequent raids despite three Hamas battalions in the Strip yet to be engaged, including the battalion between southern Khan Younis and Rafah, as well as those in Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat.

The IDF added that "Hamas has resumed producing weapons, including kamikaze drones, and is reestablishing itself in shelters of displaced Gazans, which we frequently attack with precise raids. The number of Hamas mortar launches has decreased to what we knew in 2007."

Meanwhile, more details have came to light about the attempted elimination of Hamas military wing commander Mohammed Deif last week. The strike was carried out with heavy bombs precisely at 10:29 a.m. "Military pressure allowed for this opportunity," the IDF said.

IDF data

New data has also been revealed about Operation Arnon, in which four hostages were rescued in June: 73 munitions were dropped from fighter jets, 2,702 shells were fired, 87 missiles were launched via drones, and 13 Hellfire missiles launched from Apache attack helicopters.

The military also addressed the Philadelphi Corridor . "We’re treating the area as a system, with underground infrastructure within Rafah being relevant to Philadelphi in terms of smuggling being addressed. The operation in Rafah isn’t over – it is just changing form," according to the IDF.