Ceasefire not the end of the war, says retired colonel

The Hamas-Israel ceasefire is not the end of the war, according to Col. (ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University.

“Hamas has not suddenly said, ‘we recognize Zionism or Jews,’” Eisin stressed. “They have not done, and they're not going to do that. They are a terror organization, and in that ideology, they're going to continue to try to push the lines.”

