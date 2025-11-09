Ceasefire not the end of the war, says retired colonel

The Hamas-Israel ceasefire is not the end of the war, according to Col. (ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University.
“Hamas has not suddenly said, ‘we recognize Zionism or Jews,’” Eisin stressed. “They have not done, and they're not going to do that. They are a terror organization, and in that ideology, they're going to continue to try to push the lines.”
Eisin said that Israel has to decide what its priorities are right now: continuing to fight or bringing the last hostage bodies home to rest. She said that Hamas is not capable right now of carrying out another October 7, but the organization could attack Israeli troops.
“I'm all for international troops,” she added. “I want somebody else to show us that they can do it better. They can't.”
Watch the full interview: